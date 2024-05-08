Passer la navigation Alertez-nous
  • En ce moment overcast clouds 14 °C
  • broken clouds 20 °C
  • overcast clouds 20 °C
  • overcast clouds 23 °C
Alertez-nous

Feu de toiture rue Belliard, des embarras de circulation à prévoir

Les pompiers sont actuellement à pied d’oeuvre pour un feu de toiture d’un immeuble de sept étages en travaux dans la rue Belliard. Des bonbonnes de gaz étaient présentes sous la toiture à la suite de ces travaux, précise le porte-parole des pompiers de Bruxelles, Walter Derieuw.  On ne déplore aucun blessé et l’incendie est circonscrit mais pas encore totalement éteint.

Partager l'article

08 mai 2024 - 17h45
Modifié le 08 mai 2024 - 17h51

Lire aussi :