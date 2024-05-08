Feu de toiture rue Belliard, des embarras de circulation à prévoir
Les pompiers sont actuellement à pied d’oeuvre pour un feu de toiture d’un immeuble de sept étages en travaux dans la rue Belliard. Des bonbonnes de gaz étaient présentes sous la toiture à la suite de ces travaux, précise le porte-parole des pompiers de Bruxelles, Walter Derieuw. On ne déplore aucun blessé et l’incendie est circonscrit mais pas encore totalement éteint.
Since morning, a central building in ULB was “occupied” by a pro Palestinian mob.
In the evening, 3 jewish students came to campus with an Israel flag and were violently attacked.
The jewish students did not touch or provoke the pro Palestinians. The campus police forced the… pic.twitter.com/3Q2eeyAlsS
Breaking –
A large fire has broken out on the top floor of a building in Brussels’ European quarter.
We just heard a very loud explosion coming from the building.
Police tell me “we don’t know exactly what’s going on, there may be ‘cannisters’ in there”. pic.twitter.com/0vswR8fZlm
— Alex Cadier (@alexcadier) May 8, 2024
Huge explosion around the corner rue Froissard-rue Belliard in Brussels. Be careful and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Fn50JVJqVE
— Сіріл Киянка (@TVBoy_76) May 8, 2024