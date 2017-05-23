Attentat de Manchester : pluie de soutiens sur les réseaux sociaux

De nombreuses personnalités et institutions se sont exprimées sur les réseaux sociaux, pour témoigner leur soutien et faire acte de solidarité par rapport aux victimes de l’attentat survenu hier à Manchester. De nombreux anonymes ont également tenu à se manifester sur Facebook et Twitter.
Nos pensées sont auprès des victimes et des blessés de #Manchester et de leurs proches. Toutes nos condoléances à la population britannique.
— Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) May 23, 2017
Our thoughts are with the victims of #Manchester and their families. We fully support the UK emergency services.
— Police Fédérale (@policefederale) May 23, 2017
broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
Manchester, je suis avec vous… Tout mon amour / #Manchester I am with you… All my love, Céline xx… https://t.co/NvcJM5VYjz
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 23, 2017
Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017