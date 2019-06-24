La ligne de tram 3 perturbée suite à un caténaire arraché
Un caténaire arraché provoque de grosses perturbations sur la ligne de tram 3 de la Stib. La Société des transports intercommunaux de Bruxelles est en train d’effectuer des réparations dans la zone. Une déviation a été instaurée entre Van Praet et Thomas.
https://twitter.com/AlertesB/status/1143113425666629637
#stibT3
Déviation entre #VanPraet et #Thomas
Caténaire arraché
#stib
— STIB-MIVB (@STIBMIVB) June 24, 2019
T. Dest / Image: Alertes contrôles de police infos Bruxelles