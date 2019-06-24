Passer la navigation Alertez-nous
La ligne de tram 3 perturbée suite à un caténaire arraché

Un caténaire arraché provoque de grosses perturbations sur la ligne de tram 3 de la Stib. La Société des transports intercommunaux de Bruxelles est en train d’effectuer des réparations dans la zone. Une déviation a été instaurée entre Van Praet et Thomas. 

https://twitter.com/AlertesB/status/1143113425666629637

T. Dest / Image: Alertes contrôles de police infos Bruxelles

24 juin 2019 - 13h16

