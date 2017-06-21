Football : voici les compositions des séries provinciales du Brabant en 2017-2018

Le Comité provincial de football du Brabant a dévoilé ce mardi les séries de football provincial pour la province du Brabant wallon et Bruxelles. Découvrez ci-dessous ces divisions pour la prochaine saison 2017-2018.

Les séries pour 2017-2018

1re provinciale

R. Ixelles SC, RCS Brainois, R.A.S. Jodoigne, R.S.D. Jette, R. OL. F.C. Stockel, Union Lasne Ohain, Crossing Schaerbeek, Renaissance Club Schaerbeek, Sporting Bruxelles, R.C. Villers la Ville, BX Brussels, F.C. Kosova Schaerbeek, A.S.E. de Chastre, Stade Everois Racing Club.

2e provinciale

R.C.S. Brainois, R. Wavre Limal, R.F.C. Grez-Doiceau, RRC. d’Etterbeek, R.R.C. de Boitsfort, R. Union Rixensartoise, FC Genappe, RFC. Orp-Noduwez, S.C. Beauvechain, US d’Ophain, F.C. Saint-Michel, F.C. Saint-Josse, F.C. Suryoyes bruxellois, Renaissance Sp. Forestoise.

3e provinciale A

R.R.C. d’Etterbeek B, R.S.D. Jette B, R.R.C. de Boitsfort B, R. OL. F.C. Stockel B, Crossing Schaerbeek B, Sporting Bruxelles B, V.K. St-Agatha-Berchem, F.C. Moreda Uccle, Maccabi Brussels, As Brussels City, FC Jeunesse Molenbeek Academie, FSI Berchem, Anderlecht SCB, Educ’active El Hikma Bxl FC, U. Africa FC. Bruxelles, FC Polonia Boitsfort.

3e provinciale B

FC Genappe B, R.U Auderghem, RFC Perwez, Union Lasne Ohain B, Racing Jet Wavre B, R.C.S. Nivellois, Racing Club Melin, RAS Saintoise, S-R Incourt, AS Mont-Saint-Andre, R.C. Villers la Ville B, C.S. Mont-St-Guibert, All. Huppaytoise, Et. Sp. Brainoise, A.s.e. de Chastre B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo.

4e provinciale A

R. Wavre Limal B, RFC Grez-Doiceau B, R. La Hulpe s.c., RAS Jodoigne B, R. Union Rixensartoise B, R. Excelsior Stephanois, RFC Perwez B, R. Ottignies-Stimont B, SC Beauvechain B, S-R Incourt B, U.s. Archennes-Pecrot, All. Huppaytoise B, J.S. Ittroise, C.S. Biergeois, AOC Buston, FC Ronvau Chaumont.

4e provinciale B

R. Union St-Gilloise B, R. Ixelles s.c. B, R. Excelsior Stephanois B, R. U Auderghem B, R. Ottignies-Stimont, RCS Nivellois B, C.S. Mont-St-Guibert B, F.C. Ganshoren B, F.C. Saint-Michel B, J.S. Ittroise B, Stade Everois Racing club B, F.C. Anderlecht-Milan B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo B, Olympic Clabecq, Anderlecht SCB B.

4e provinciale C

Black Star FC, R.C. de Schaerbeek, F.C. Forest, F.C. Kosova Schaerbeek B, F.C. Suryoyes bruxellois B, F.c. Anderlecht-Milan, FC Jeunesse Molenbeek Academie B, Renaissance Sp. Forestoise B, Educ’active El Hikma Bxl FC B, CFU Espanola Anderlecht, St. Guidon Anderlecht, Brussels United FC, FC Jorez Sport Anderlecht, FC Amicii Bruxelles, ASA. Molenbeek, FC Marolles Bruxelles.