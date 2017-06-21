 facebook gplus home menu play rss search tlbxl_b tv twitter youtube

Football : voici les compositions des séries provinciales du Brabant en 2017-2018

BX_Brussels

Le Comité provincial de football du Brabant a dévoilé ce mardi les séries de football provincial pour la province du Brabant wallon et Bruxelles. Découvrez ci-dessous ces divisions pour la prochaine saison 2017-2018.

Les séries pour 2017-2018

1re provinciale

R. Ixelles SC, RCS Brainois, R.A.S. Jodoigne, R.S.D. Jette, R. OL. F.C. Stockel, Union Lasne Ohain, Crossing Schaerbeek, Renaissance Club Schaerbeek, Sporting Bruxelles, R.C. Villers la Ville, BX Brussels, F.C. Kosova Schaerbeek, A.S.E. de Chastre, Stade Everois Racing Club.

2e provinciale

R.C.S. Brainois, R. Wavre Limal, R.F.C. Grez-Doiceau, RRC. d’Etterbeek, R.R.C. de Boitsfort, R. Union Rixensartoise, FC Genappe, RFC. Orp-Noduwez, S.C. Beauvechain, US d’Ophain, F.C. Saint-Michel, F.C. Saint-Josse, F.C. Suryoyes bruxellois, Renaissance Sp. Forestoise.

3e provinciale A

R.R.C. d’Etterbeek B, R.S.D. Jette B, R.R.C. de Boitsfort B, R. OL. F.C. Stockel B, Crossing Schaerbeek B, Sporting Bruxelles B, V.K. St-Agatha-Berchem, F.C. Moreda Uccle, Maccabi Brussels, As Brussels City, FC Jeunesse Molenbeek Academie, FSI Berchem, Anderlecht SCB, Educ’active El Hikma Bxl FC, U. Africa FC. Bruxelles, FC Polonia Boitsfort.

3e provinciale B

FC Genappe B, R.U Auderghem, RFC Perwez, Union Lasne Ohain B, Racing Jet Wavre B, R.C.S. Nivellois, Racing Club Melin, RAS Saintoise, S-R Incourt, AS Mont-Saint-Andre, R.C. Villers la Ville B, C.S. Mont-St-Guibert, All. Huppaytoise, Et. Sp. Brainoise, A.s.e. de Chastre B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo.

4e provinciale A

R. Wavre Limal B, RFC Grez-Doiceau B, R. La Hulpe s.c., RAS Jodoigne B, R. Union Rixensartoise B, R. Excelsior Stephanois, RFC Perwez B, R. Ottignies-Stimont B, SC Beauvechain B, S-R Incourt B, U.s. Archennes-Pecrot, All. Huppaytoise B, J.S. Ittroise, C.S. Biergeois, AOC Buston, FC Ronvau Chaumont.

4e provinciale B

R. Union St-Gilloise B, R. Ixelles s.c. B, R. Excelsior Stephanois B, R. U Auderghem B, R. Ottignies-Stimont, RCS Nivellois B, C.S. Mont-St-Guibert B, F.C. Ganshoren B, F.C. Saint-Michel B, J.S. Ittroise B, Stade Everois Racing club B, F.C. Anderlecht-Milan B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo B, Olympic Clabecq, Anderlecht SCB B.

4e provinciale C

Black Star FC, R.C. de Schaerbeek, F.C. Forest, F.C. Kosova Schaerbeek B, F.C. Suryoyes bruxellois B, F.c. Anderlecht-Milan, FC Jeunesse Molenbeek Academie B, Renaissance Sp. Forestoise B, Educ’active El Hikma Bxl FC B, CFU Espanola Anderlecht, St. Guidon Anderlecht, Brussels United FC, FC Jorez Sport Anderlecht, FC Amicii Bruxelles, ASA. Molenbeek, FC Marolles Bruxelles.

Abonnez-vous à nos newsletters

News liées Tout le sport

Fil d'actu Toutes les dépêches

21 juin 2017 Acte terroriste à Bruxelles-Central – Les organisateurs de Werchter prennent des mesures de sécurité supplémentaires

Les organisateurs et les services chargés de la sécurité des festivals organisés à Werchter ont pris des mesures de sécurité supplémentaires. Des blocs de béton seront placés pour la première fois le long des routes et le s lire plus

Belga

21 juin 2017 Décès d'Helmut Kohl – L'Europe organise une cérémonie d'hommage à Helmut Kohl le 1er juillet

Les autorités européennes organiseront, le 1er juillet prochain, une cérémonie d’hommage à l’ancien chancelier allemand Helmut Kohl, décédé vendredi dernier à l’âge de 87 ans. La chancelière allemande Angela Merkel, le pr lire plus

Belga

21 juin 2017 Audi Brussels – L'usine Audi de Forest fabriquera un deuxième modèle électrique

L’usine bruxelloise du constructeur automobile allemand Audi pourra fabriquer un deuxième modèle de voiture électrique. Il s’agit du coupé à quatre portes « e-train Sportback », a annoncé l’entreprise mercredi. La première voiture totalement élec lire plus

Belga

21 juin 2017 Le projet de recherche médicale sur la polyarthrite soutenu par Cap 48 prolongé de 5 ans

Le projet de recherche médicale sur la polyarthrite chez les enfants et les jeunes adultes soutenu par Cap 48 est prolongé de cinq ans, annonce mercredi la RTBF. Un nouveau cycle de recherche sera lancé pour les années 2018 à 2023. Celui-ci a pour objectif d’am lire plus

Belga

21 juin 2017 Crise politique francophone – Le parlement bruxellois demande au gouvernement de clarifier la position du cdH

Le Bureau élargi du parlement bruxellois, réuni pour la première fois depuis l’annonce de la volonté du président du cdH de ne plus gouverner avec le PS dans la partie francophone du pays et à Bruxelles, a demandé mercredi au gouvernement bruxellois d lire plus

Belga

21 juin 2017 Centrafrique: une centaine de morts dans des affrontements à Bria

Les affrontements de mardi à Bria, dans le centre-est de la Centrafrique, ont fait une centaine de morts, selon un nouveau bilan diffusé mercredi par le maire de Bria Maurice Belikoussou et le curé de la ville, l’abbé Gildas Gbénai. Ces affrontements entre diff lire plus

Belga

Émissions Toutes les émissions

L'interview

L'interview

Journal 12h30

Journal 12h30

Vivre Ici

Vivre Ici

Séance Publique

Séance Publique

http://www.vivreici.be/
http://www.hlcoiffure.com/
http://www.celini.be/
http://www.leopeeters.be/
http://www.leopeeters.be/
http://www.cocof.be/
http://www.rtbf.be/vivacite/
http://www.stib-mivb.be/